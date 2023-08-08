The nation now knows what people in the state of Arkansas already knew – Maddie Cabana is an elite runner.
In the AAU Junior Olympic Games, held this past week on the campus of Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, Cabana finished third in the nation in the 1500 Meter Run and fourth in the 3000 Meter Run. Cabana was named AAU All-American for her performance.
Cabana ran the 1500 Meter Run on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Maddie entered the race as the ninth fastest qualifier in the field of 40 runners from all over the United States. Cabana had to work her way through a crowded field in the four-lap race that is just short of one mile (.93) in distance.
At one point she was blocked in by a pack of runners but methodically made her way past each runner to finish fourth. Cabana finished with a time of 4:48 only 5 seconds behind the winner Molly Duel of Eldorado, Wisconsin, and less than 2 seconds behind second place Mariana Chapa of Sugarland, Texas, and Kennedie Rhein of Owasso, Oklahoma.
Cabana had four days off before running the 3000 Meter Run on Saturday, Aug. 5. Maddie was the third fastest qualifier coming into the race that included 21 runners who had qualified through both district and regional competitions to make their way to the Junior Olympics. The 3000 Meter Run consists of 8 laps 1.86 miles in length. Cabana started fast with much more running space than she had in the 1500 Meter Run. Maddie settled into second place and stayed there for 7 laps before finishing in third place with a time of 10:30. Mariana Chapa was the winner with a time of 10:21 followed by Kennedie Rhein in a time of 10:26.
Cabana described her participation in the Olympics as “one of the highlights of my career.”
“It was incredible and surreal to run against people from all over the country,” she said. “I’m so thankful God gave me the gift of running so I can use that to bring Him glory, I’m thankful to God for this chance of a lifetime and so grateful for all the people who show me love and support.”
Asked about her thoughts on AAU Track and Field, Cabana said: “AAU track has been both exciting and difficult all at the same time, racing in the heat and humidity has been really challenging but I’ve been able to run against and meet some awesome people who have driven me to compete hard.”
What a year it’s been for Cabana in both Cross Country and Track and Field. Maddie ends the 2022-2023 season as the 4A Cross Country State Champion and the 4A State Champion in both the 1600 and 3200 Meter runs as well as setting the state record in both events. Cabana capped of the school year by winning the 3200 Meter Run in the Arkansas Meet of Champions becoming the first Clinton Yellowjacket athlete to ever win an event at the Meet of Champions. Maddie also was named All-District, All-State, All-American and the Clinton Female Athlete of the Year.
Next up for Cabana, she looks not only to defend her state cross country title but also to lead Mathew Post’s Lady Yellowjacket Cross Country team to a team state championship.
The Lady Jackets open the cross-country season on Aug. 29 at a meet in Batesville. Jessie Wilson’s track Yellowjackets will begin their season in the spring.
