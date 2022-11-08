On Friday afternoon at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, a venue known for its great racing and racing champions such as Kentucky Derby winners Smarty Jones and American Pharaoh, the Arkansas 4A State Cross Country Championship was held to crown another champion. The champion this day at Oaklawn Park would be Clinton’s very own Maddie Cabana. Cabana took the early lead in the race and never looked back winning the state championship in dominating fashion.
The 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) race was run on the infield portion of the famed thoroughbred horse racing facility. The weather conditions were not ideal for the race with temperatures on a November day reaching 75 degrees with a SSE wind gusting up to 11 mph. Cabana as she has done all season dominated the race leading from start to finish. Cabana starting in the center of the starting line jumped out in front of the pack of 150 runners. Maddie built up a commanding lead of close to a minute at the halfway point and continued to pull away from the 2nd place runner Emelia Erikson from Arkadelphia. Cabana finished strong coming down the home stretch all alone winning in a time of 18:41 a full 1:19 ahead of Erikson who finished second and 1:48 faster than the third-place finisher Macy Weathers of Clarksville.
The state championship win for Cabana was the culmination of one of the most dominant cross-country seasons in Arkansas Cross Country history. Cabana was the dominant winner in 8 of the 9 events she competed in this season, a season that began back in August, with wins at Perryville, Little Rock, Heber Springs, Lamar, Bald Knob, and Quitman. One of her most impressive performances may have come in the only event she did not win the Chili Pepper Running Festival. The 38th annual event held in Fayetteville includes races for college athletes down to junior high athletes from all over the country. Cabana finished 6th out of 391 runners setting her personal best time of the season 17:40. Cabana was one of only two Arkansans to finish in the top 8. On Oct. 25, Cabana won the Conference Championship held at War Memorial Park in midtown Little Rock. Maddie once again dominated the field winning in a time of 18:30 a full 4:38 ahead of the second-place finisher.
The 2022 State Cross Country Meet was the third appearance for Cabana in the event. In 2020 as a freshman, she finished fourth while last year as a sophomore she finished in third place. By finishing in the top 10 Maddie was named to the All-State team making her a three-time All-Stater and it gives her the opportunity to become a rare four-time All-State athlete at next year’s meet. Run Split, a group that that electronically times races around the state, lists Cabana as a Gold Medal Elite performer only six girls in the state of Arkansas are listed as Gold Medal Elite performers and Maddie is the only runner of the six who is not in 6A the highest classification in the state.
Up next for Cabana is a trip to Oklahoma Saturday to compete for Team Arkansas in the Arkansas Oklahoma Cross Country Challenge. In the Spring Maddie will turn her attention to Track and Field. Last season Cabana was the 3A State Champion in both the 1-mile and 2-mile runs. This season she will face a new challenge as the highly successful Yellowjacket track program moves up in class to 4A.
