On May 10, Clinton Yellowjackets sports history was made as Jacket Junior Maddie Cabana won the 3200-meter run at the Meet of Champions held at Russellville High School. Cabana became the first Clinton athlete to win an event in the prestigious Meet of Champions. The meet includes the state champions from each of the states six classifications and the next nine fastest runners in the state.
The racing conditions were not ideal as Cabana had to contend with wind as well as a wet track. Rainstorms moved through the Russellville area several times during the day causing three rain delays pushing back the start of the running events by an hour. Cabana opened the night running the 1600 meters and finishing third although she came into the race with the seventh fastest time. Cabana, with a tremendous effort in the 1600 meters shaved 7 seconds off her 4A state record time ran just 8 days earlier. Cabana finished in a time of 5:10 Bentonville’s Madison Galindo won the race in a time of 5:00 followed by Lilly Beshears from Springdale Har-Ber.
In the 3200-meter race ran near 9 pm in the evening Cabana took the lead after only 100 yards and would never relinquish it methodically increasing her lead over the 8 laps of the race. Cabana won the race with a time of 11:17 while Zoe Williamson of Harding Academy, who had been Cabana’s chief competition at the state meet, could not stay with the blistering pace Cabana ran on Wednesday finishing second in a time 11:33. Everly O’Daniel and her teammate Riley Ammons of Bentonville finished third and fourth respectively. Cabana ran the 3200 meters 7 seconds faster than her 4A record breaking time from a week earlier.
The Meet of Champions capped off an historic season for Cabana. In the fall she won the district and 4A State Cross Country Titles. In the spring Cabana won district 4A-5 championships in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs before winning 4A state titles in both events and setting state records in both. Cabana also ran the 800 meters and relays during the track season.
Yellowjacket senior Brody Emberton competed in the high jump where he finished eighth overall in the state. Emberton, who signed this past week to play basketball next season at Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, had a tremendous track and field season qualifying for four events in the 4A State Track Meet with second place in the high jump being his best finish. Emberton finished his senior season earning All-State in three sports football, basketball, and track and field.
The Yellowjacket track season is not over yet. This week four athletes, two boys and two girls, will compete in the state Heptathlon and Decathlon hosted by Fayetteville High School. The Jackets are coached by Jessie Wilson and assisted by Kelli Wilson, Jordan Benson, and Joe Hudson.
