Clinton Yellowjackets senior Brody Emberton has been selected to play in the Arkansas High School All-Star basketball game. Emberton was one of only 30 players selected statewide from all six classifications of Arkansas high school basketball. The game will be played June 24 at the Ferris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
Emberton was a three-sport athlete for the Yellowjacketss excelling in basketball, football, and track and field. Emberton was All-State in all three sports. In track and field, he was named All-State in the 110-meter hurdles in 2022 and is currently qualified in five events in the 2023 Class 4A State Track Meet.
In football Emberton was a two time all-state wide receiver and possibly the first 1000-yard receiver in school history. Emberton led the Yellowjacketss to three straight playoff appearances in his high school career. In 2022 Brody had 1090 yards receiving on 49 catches averaging 22 yards per catch. Emberton had 1403 all-purpose yards while scoring 17 touchdowns on the season. Emberton scored touchdowns by pass reception, rushing, punt return, and he also threw a touchdown pass.
In basketball this season Emberton was named all-conference as well as all-state. Emberton helped lead Judson Smith’s first Yellowjackets basketball team to the regional tournament and 21 wins on the season. Emberton led the team in scoring with 22.4 points per game and also averaged 7.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Brody had 3 games of over 30 points this season including a high of 36 vs Joe T. Robinson.
Emberton is the third Yellowjackets to play in the Arkansas High School All-Star game. Kyle Hensley played in the 1984 game while Jackie Whillock played in the game in the early 1960s. Whitney Donohue was the most recent Lady Yellowjackets to play in the all-star game in 2010. Brody has received recruiting interest from several schools but has yet to decide on his college choice. Clinton Head Basketball Coach Judson Smith commented on Emberton, “We are very proud of Brody and can’t wait to see him suit up for the EAST squad and represent Clinton Basketball, couldn’t be more proud of Brody and all his hard work this season very big honor!” Brody is the son of Jammie and Lee Emberton.
