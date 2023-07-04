The Clinton School District will offer five-day meal kit pickups for “any child, anywhere, 18 and under, while supplies last,” organizers said.
The meal kits include five breakfasts and five lunches.
Pickup will be July 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Aug. 7.
“Schedule could change due to unseen circumstances,” organizers said. “If so, we will try to get the word out in advance.”
Pickups are currently set for:
2:15-5:15 p.m. at the Cash Saver Parking Lot, 133 Bone St. in Clinton (sidewalk in front of old Cable South).
8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Clinton High School Cafeteria, 439 Yellowjacket Lane (corner of Edd & Walker St, across from Walker Gym).
12:10-1:15 p.m. at Dennard, Propane Yard, 13641 US-65 (intersects with 254 East).
11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Highway 330 S & The New Road, Fairfield Bay (dirt lot, SW corner of 4-way).
9-10 a.m. at Scotland School, 11761 AR-95 in Scotland.
9-10:30 a.m. at Valero Gas Station, 9052 Highway 65 S in Bee Branch.
10:45-11:15 a.m. at Van Buren County Library, 289 Factory Road in Clinton.
2:30-5:30 p.m. at Clinton Walmart, 1966 Highway 65 S in Clinton.
“Please, only one food box per child per week,” organizers said.
