CLINTON — On March 14 and 15 the Clinton School Players will present Shakespeare’s last play, “The Tempest.”
Public performances will be 7 p.m. Saturday, March 14 and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15 in the Clinton School Auditorium.
Tickets are available at the door for $5 per person.
“The Tempest” is a mystical story of redemption, betrayal, and love. It is Shakespeare’s final farewell, written four years before he died, and he sets it on a magical island complete with storms, magic, strange spirits and music, and of course a looney trio of fellows who keep us laughing.
Many rich characters help us delve into the “wondrous side of human nature.”
The Clinton School Players are under the leadership of teacher Ruthann Curry Browne and are for any Clinton student, no matter the grade.
The mission of the Players is to bring to the stage some of the classic stories that cover our literacy and learning.
“I think this is my favorite of Shakespeare’s plays,” remarks Ms. Curry Browne. “Shakespeare reaches us across the eons. After all ‘we are such stuff as dreams are made on and our little life is rounded with a sleep.’”
The cast includes: Brandon Adams, Chase Blanton, Liberty Collins, Lizzy Conroy, Garrett Goforth, Alysa Grice, Emily Hogue, Ian Keith, Elijah Lester, Kylee Loper, Alex Prosser, Aubrey Reece, Anna Belle Reece, Joseph Strawn.
