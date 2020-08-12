CLINTON — In an Aug. 3 letter to parents, and an accompanying Frequently Asked Questions list, Clinton Schools have announced its go-forward plan for school opening.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson had previously announced schools would open Aug. 24. This date for the first day of classes is confirmed in the school district’s letter.
Following the school’s opening day, the school will close after Labor Day on Sept. 8 through Sept. 18, offering virtual instruction during that time. This was done “... to ensure everyone’s safety and to increase virtual learning capabilities for all in case of a lengthy closing of schools,” the letter states.
Clinton Schools Superintendent Jay Chalk explained that the 10-day closing still met the governor’s requirement for schools to be fully opened for the Fall semester, since the closing is a short term and one-time event.
Otherwise Clinton Schools will meet the five-day-per-week requirement mandated by the governor’s school opening announcement, with either onsite or virtual, offsite, options for instruction.
If families are not comfortable with onsite attendance, a student can sign-up for offsite learning.
Both onsite and offsite virtual learning will take advantage of the Virtual Arkansas online learning management system. The onsite system will use a system which will “blend” the traditional classroom instruction with the Virtual Arkansas system.
The school wants students to be familiar with the virtual system.
“Staff and students need to become familiar with the system in the event the student, the class, or the school needs to transition to remote learning,” the letter states.
The letter also calls out that all students will wear a mask, unless a physical condition prevents them from doing so. Masks will be provided for students who do not have one.
Currently, the plan is for students to have the same arrival and dismissal time, although this may change if the state Department of Health requires greater social distancing. Other activities will remain, such as activity classes and recess.
Chalk said plans were for the football season to continue its Friday night tradition, with an additional requirement for social distancing which will bring about rearranged seating, he said.
Social distancing will also be practiced on school grounds and classrooms will be rearranged to support this, the letter states. Visitors, including parents coming to eat lunch with students, will not be allowed.
