CLINTON — An innovative response to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with student meal needs has resulted in Clinton Schools delivering meals throughout the district.
The program is designed to keep meals going to students, even with the school shut down during the public health emergency. In the program, buses and school vehicles are loaded three days a week to deliver meals to students.
Each meal bag, packed in the school cafeteria, has two breakfasts and two lunches for the Monday and Wednesday deliveries, and a single breakfast and lunch for the Friday delivery. The total meals are 3,600 on Monday and Wednesday and 1,800 meals on Friday.
Clinton is one of the very few districts in the state delivering meals to students during the pandemic delivering meals by bus routes, Clinton School Superintendent Jay Chalk said.
Funding to provide for the meal delivery was a $7,200 grant from Hunger Relief Alliance, Chalk said.
Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, No Kid Hungry Arkansas Team Breakfast Program Director Vivian Nicholson said the grant application by Clinton Schools made a solid case for the funding.
“They [Clinton Schools] presented a really strong application and I felt really good about what they were doing. They were going to make it happen to feed their kids,” Nicholson said. Clinton was one of nine school districts which received grants, she said.
Chalk said the process of getting the meals out begins with a team arriving early in the morning to prepared the meals, then a second team arrives to pack the meals in boxes, followed by a third team which loads meals into buses.
Each team is checked and public health guidelines are followed throughout the process, Chalk said.
On Fridays, the single-meal days, buses also deliver 300 food boxes provided by Arkansas Food Bank to families on the routes in need, Chalk said. School staff helped identify those along the routes who were most in need of the food boxes.
On a recent Friday morning buses were arriving one at a time to the back of cafeteria where volunteers and school staff m embers loaded meal-and-food-containing cardboard boxes. Buses had the driver and often one or two volunteers on board.
Chalk said the protocol was for the meal to be dropped off at the door, then the deliverer gets back in the bus so as to maintain social distancing.
