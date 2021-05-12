Editor’s note: This is the third in a series on food insecurity. The Van Buren County Democrat and its sister papers in central Arkansas collaborated on this effort. The second part, published last week, took a look the local Arkansas Food Bank affiliated program and additional county-specific statistics on food insecurity. This will focus on Clinton School’s response to food insecurity.
A year ago, of course, the nation was in a pandemic. As a part of this, in Clinton as elsewhere in the nation, schools were closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the population beginning in late March.
Obviously avoiding social contact had its advantages as a public health action. In Clinton, however it created a very real problem as school students who counted on breakfast and lunch – as well as take-home food – from the school had no place to go, no place to get those meals once the doors were locked.
At the time the Van Buren County Democrat reported on what the school was doing to combat this food insecurity in its student population. Three times a week gloved-and-masked volunteers met at the school and loaded school buses with meals and supplies which then went out on their routes to provide to families: 3,600 meals on Monday and Wednesday and 1,800 meals on Friday.
That program, according to Clinton Schools Superintendent Jay Chalk, ran for 91 days. Nor did it stop there. Working with Arkansas Food Bank the school also delivered food boxes to families. This was part of a larger effort by the schools which ran from March 29 to August 7 where just over 197,000 meals were distributed.
Chalk, born and raised in the county, said he recognized the problem.
“I know our community; I know what a problem it [food insecurity] was,” he said. “Feeding those kids was on the top of my mind when [Gov.] Asa [Hutchinson] shut our schools down.”
When the pandemic’s impact reached Clinton schools Chalk said he knew something had to be done, easily observable from a trip through the school’s cafeterias: “Those kids eat,” he said.
The problem was not then, nor is it now, identifying the need, but funding it. Government programs provide for meals, but participation in the program requires paperwork, and the paperwork has to have the right numbers. A case in point is the Federal Community Eligibility Provision program, called “CEP.”
CEP provides funding so schools can provide free meals for its students, provided criteria is met. And here it gets tricky.
CEP requires 40 percent of students meet the need of food insecurity in order to fund meals. The problem is the stigma of food assistance which can get in the way of accurate accounting. Families which might, for example, need food stamps in order to meet needs often feel stigmatized and do not want other members of the community to know they are receiving aid. Hence when a school is surveying its students to determine eligibility, a student may not be willing to admit need. When this happens enough times a school might be able to show enough need to be granted eligibility and funding for a meal program is lost.
“We had to beat the bushes to find our numbers,” Chalk said.
What ultimately took place, Chalk said, was a survey of staff. Bus drivers for example, who were first-line in identifying need during the pandemic aid program, were used to help ascertain what household might have need. Other staff including teachers were surveyed.
The result: Clinton schools was able to show 47 percent of its student body needed the advantage the CEP program provided, and will continue to provide with its recent renewal for the next four years.
Other programs exist where the school is able to get federal funding to help fund student meals. Currently the school hands out food bags to students, take-home supplies for non-school hours. These bags are handed out quietly and by request, “No questions asked,” Chalk said, for high school and elementary students.
The bags are unobtrusive and provided unobtrusively, and fit easily in a student back pack. Currently the high school provides about 225 bags a week, with 60 bags a week to elementary students. In addition is a Food Pantry at the high school where students can grab a snack, a granola bar was the example given, during the day.
More programs are underway. The Bright Futures program is currently running a peanut butter drive for distribution to homeless students. The same program is also conduction a cereal drive, also for homeless students.
This summer the school will provide meals to anyone 18 and under during its summer school session, “no questions asked.” Students taking advantage of this can come to campus and eat, or pick up food, Chalk said.
