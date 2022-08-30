The Clinton School District has made history in Van Buren County. For the first time since its establishment in 1879, the Clinton School District has established its own district police force.
“As a district, we knew that the safety of your children was a priority,” Clinton School District Superintendent Jay Chalk said. “We wanted to do more than just acknowledge this we wanted to take active steps to ensure the safety of our students.”
This was not an easy task. It took quite a bit of work and time to complete the process. It took more than a year to form the department because of the requirements for a state-approved department policy manual, department budget and equipment purchases.
The work ultimately came down to the presentation to the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training where Chalk and Campus Police Chief John Ayers presented before and were interviewed by the committee. Upon completion of the presentation on July 13, 2022, the Clinton School District was given accreditation.
July 13 was a historic day for the Clinton School District as it established the first Clinton School District Police Force. The Clinton School District took the necessary steps to receive accreditation through the Arkansas Law Enforcement Accreditation program. The ALEAP accreditation is given to agencies that have exhibited a high level of excellence and professionalism by meeting ALEAP standards.
These standards include annual department training, handling of finances and collection and processing of evidence. The Clinton School District has three full-time police officers. The department provides on-campus security at each of the main district campus locations as well as after-school security at school events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.