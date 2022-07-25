The Clinton School District is accepting applications to fill two School Resource Officer positions after the Arkansas Law Enforcement Commission approved the district having its own police department earlier this month.
“This is huge news to keep our students safe at all three campuses,” district officials said in a statement. “We are looking for two additional officers to complete our force.”
Anyone interested is encouraged to complete the application and follow return instructions at https://www.clintonsd.org/159789_2.
