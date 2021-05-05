Russ Hensley pitched a gem for Clinton on Monday in the 2-3A District Tournament at Harding Academy in Searcy sending the Yellowjackets to this week’s regional tournament to be held in Clinton. Hensley threw a five-inning no-hitter striking out six in the Yellowjackets 11-0 win over Cave City. The Jacket offense also played well scoring in every inning banging out 10 hits.
Clinton picked up a run in the bottom of the first inning after Hensley set Cave City down in order in the top of the inning. Zac Alexander led off the inning with a hit and would later score on an RBI single by Hensley. In the second inning the Yellowjackets sent 12-hitters to the plate scoring seven runs to blow the game open. Cole Prince, who got two hits in the inning, led off with a single and the Jackets would get RBI hits from Alexander, Peyton Nelson, Jobe Chalk, and Prince before the inning was over. Clinton picked up a run in the third inning as Hensley knocked in Nathan Wilson, who opened the inning with a walk, with a single. The Yellowjackets wrapped up their scoring with two runs in the fourth as they sent eight hitters to the plate. Prince and Titus Johnson scored for the Jackets with Dylan Jones and Tripp Landers picking up hits for Clinton
In the semi-finals played on Wednesday Clinton lost to conference champion Harding Academy 10-0. The Wildcats would go on to win the district tournament defeating Pangburn in the finals. Clinton is now 16-13 on the season. The Yellowjackets will play in the first round of the 3A-2 Regional Tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.