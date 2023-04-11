The Clinton Yellowjackets Softball and baseball teams had a successful trip to Harrison this past weekend playing in the annual Ozark Classic.
The Lady Yellowjackets took home the Classic title while the Yellowjacket baseball team finished second. The Ozark Classic includes teams from several surrounding states as well as Arkansas.
The Lady Jackets played all their games on Saturday sweeping three straight to win the championship. In the first game played on a frigid morning at the Harrison Parks and Recreation complex the Jackets shutout Sparta Missouri 8-0. In the semifinals Clinton defeated Lamar in a tight game 8-6 to make it to the championship game. In the finals the Lady Jackets defeated Cedar Ridge 14-4 to win the tournament.
In the baseball division Clinton opened the tournament on Friday night with a 14-4 win over Lamar. In the semifinals the Yellowjackets defeated Stillwell Oklahoma by a score of 10-4 to move on to the championship game vs Elkins. The two teams met a great game in the 3A State Tournament in 2019 with Clinton winning 4-3 in 10 innings. On Saturday night Elkins came out on top in a well-played game 3-2.
Brook Mason’s Lady Yellowjackets are now 9-3 on the season and are 3-1 in conference play. The Lady Yellowjackets are currently in 2nd place in the conference, one game behind Bauxite. The Lady Yellowjackets travel to Robinson on Tuesday for conference action and will play at Bald Knob in a non-conference game on Thursday.
Coach Robert Prince’s Yellowjackets baseball team is 9-6 on the season and 3-5 in conference play. The Yellowjackets are currently in 3rd place with the top four teams qualifying for the regional tournament. The Yellowjackets travel to Robinson for two key conference games on Tuesday and non-conference games at Mayflower on Thursday and at home on Friday versus Bald Knob.
