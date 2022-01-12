It was back to school and back to conference play for the Clinton Yellowjacket basketball teams. The Yellowjacket boys’ and girls’ teams would split a pair of games with Newport and Mt. View. On Tuesday night at Yellowjacket Arena the Lady Yellowjackets blew out the Newport Lady Greyhounds 70-25 while the Jacket boys prevailed in a hard fought 45-44 win. Friday night Clinton traveled to Mt. View where the Clinton Lady Yellowjackets 10 game winning streak came to an end with a 53-42 loss as well as a 48-37 loss in the boy’s game.
The Newport game was close for a quarter with Clinton leading 17-16 before the Lady Yellowjackets took control winning going away. In the second quarter the Lady Jackets held the Lady Greyhounds scoreless outscoring them 19-0 to take a 36-16 lead at the half. In fact, Clinton would outscore Newport 53-9 over the last three quarters to win easily 70-25. Twelve different players scored for Clinton with Kylie Lasater leading the way with 10 points followed by Reese McDonald with 9 and four other players with 8 points apiece including Kinley Keith, Sydney Standridge, Erica Sykes and Alexa Booher.
The boy’s game was tight throughout with Clinton maintaining the lead most of the way. The biggest lead for either team was seven points which Clinton held on two different occasions. Newport opened the game with a quick 4-0 lead, but Clinton scored 11 straight points to take 11-4 lead and eventually lead 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 23-17 at the half before the Greyhounds closed the gap to 32-30 going into the fourth quarter. In the final eight minutes Clinton once again built up a seven-point lead with just four minutes left to play but Newport picked up their defensive intensity and forced the Jackets into some turnovers. With 2:12 to play Newport had cut the Clinton led to 40-37 but the Yellowjackets held off Newport at the free throw line to win 45-44. Sophomore Zane Widner led the Jackets with 21 points including 2 dunks, he was followed by fellow sophomore Dawson Burgess with 9 points and Junior Russ Hensley with 8.
The Lady Yellowjackets game at Mt. View was a battle for first place in the conference as both teams along with Harding Academy were undefeated in conference play. The game was close all the way with Clinton playing their usual great defense, but the Lady Jackets shooting was as cold as the 20-degree temperatures hovering outside. The two teams had played nine days earlier in the semi-finals of the North Arkansas Community College Tournament with Clinton coming away with a win. In this game before a capacity crowd at Von Dean Jeffrey Gymnasium the two teams came out with a lot of intensity on defense but points were hard to come by. Clinton led 8-7 at the end of the first quarter and built a 20-15 lead before Mt. View scored the final four points of the quarter to cut Clinton’s halftime lead to 20-19. Mt. View took lead midway thru the third quarter as the Lady Yellowjacket shooting continued to be ice cold. Mt. view outscored Clinton 15-7 in the quarter to lead 34-27. Mt. View built an 11-point lead 41-30 with 5:15 left in the fourth quarter behind. Clinton cut the lead to 9 with 1:14 left in the game but Mt. View would hold on to win as Josey Story hit four straight free throws to close out the game for Mt. View. Mt. View hit 15 of 17 free throws as Clinton went only 7 for 12 at the line. Kylie Lasaster led Clinton in scoring with 12 points followed by Sydney Standridge with 9 and Kinley Keith with 8.
Clinton looked for their second win of the week in the boy’s game and to stay in a six-team pack that are all within 1 game of first place. The boys as did the girls shot poorly early falling behind 9-0 and 11-2. Midway thru the second quarter the Yellowjackets trailed 22-10 when they went on a run to cut the half-time Mt. View lead to 24-23. The run was keyed by senior point guard Nick Epley who took two charging fouls and hit two 3-point baskets. In the third quarter the Jackets had a couple of chances to take the lead but failed to do so. On one attempt to take the lead Clinton hit a 3-point basket to take the lead but it was waved off as an official timeout was called because of a clock malfunction. That would be as close as the Yellowjackets would get as Mt. View built a 36-28 lead by the end of the quarter. Both teams traded baskets in the fourth quarter with Mt. View outscoring Clinton 12-9 to take a 48-37 win. Widner led Clinton for the second straight game with 17-points including his third dunk in the last two games.
The Lady Yellowjackets are now 14-3 on the season and 4-1 in conference play and are one game out of first place behind Harding Academy and Mt. View. On the boy’s side Clinton is currently in third place with a conference record of 2-3 and an overall record of 3-8. Clinton continues conference play with two big games this week. On Tuesday the Yellowjackets travel to Rosebud and on Friday the Jackets return home to Yellowjacket Arena for the rematch with Mt. View.
