Clinton and Heber Springs meet on the gridiron each year in the most anticipated football game of the season for the two communities but on Friday night the two schools met on the basketball floor. The games were the first regular season competition for the two schools since 2019 and it took on a similar feel as those football games. Clinton traveled to Heber Springs for the first time since 2018 on Friday and It was the largest crowd for a basketball game played in Heber Springs in several years including Yellowjackets fans who came out in droves. The large crowd made for a festive atmosphere before and during the girl’s game until the Yellowjackets took a big lead in the boy’s game sending the Panther fans to the exists.
The girls game was a battle for first place with each team undefeated in conference play and on hot streaks. Heber Springs, ranked fourth in the state by Arkansas Democrat Gazette, came into the game with an 18-1 record and on a 14 game winning streak. Clinton entered the game on a 5 game winning streak and winners of 10 of their last 11 games. The Lady Yellowjackets came out hot jumping to a 5-0 lead. Heber Springs closed the gap to17-14 at the end of the first quarter. Clinton went cold in the early part of the second quarter and the Lady Panthers took advantage taking a 27-19 lead with 3-minutes left in the first half. The Lady Jackets then went to work scoring eight straight points to end the half and tie the game at 27. The third quarter would prove to be the difference in the game as Clinton dominated outscoring Heber 21-10 to take a lead 48-37 heading into the fourth quarter. Abigail Parks had 3 of her 8 3-point baskets in the quarter to lead the way. The Lady Jackets extended the lead to as many as 15-points in the fourth quarter behind three more 3-pointers by Parks before the Panthers cut the Yellowjacket lead to 9 points in the final quarter but that would be as close as they could get with Clinton taking a 12-point win 64-52.
The Lady Yellowjackets were lead in scoring by Parks with 26 points including 8 3-pointers. Parks was followed in scoring by Sydney Standridge 16 with and Reese McDonald with 13. The 8 3-pointers by Parks was only two off the school record of 10 set by Chelsea Bradley in 2011 against Conway Christian. Parks has now hit 8 of her last 12 3-point shots dating back to last Friday when she went 4-8 at Pulaski Academy. The Panthers were led in scoring by Sophia Stone with 20 points. One of the Heber’s top offensive players Jaylee Hooten was held to only two points in the game by a great defensive performance by Standridge and Kinley Keith.
The win improves the Lady Yellowjackets to 14-6 on the season and 5-0 in conference play and extends their winning streak to 6 games. The Lady Jackets are now in sole possession of first place one game ahead of Heber Springs and two games ahead of Bauxite. Clinton jumped to number four in this week’s Arkansas Democrat Gazette class 4A poll. The victory by Clinton snapped Heber Springs’ 14 game winning streak and was the 65th win for the Yellowjacket seniors. The record for wins by a Clinton senior class is 68 held by the senior class of 2000. The Lady Yellowjackets wrap up the first half of the conference season on Tuesday night as they host Little Rock Hall at Yellowjacket Arena and travel to Little Rock Friday to take on Pulaski Robinson.
The two boy’s teams met back on December second in the finals of the Joe Mallett Tournament at Conway St. Joseph with Clinton winning the title in a competitive game. The boy’s game this time appeared to be a mismatch on paper with Heber Springs having some injured players that missed the game and a starter who is no longer a part of the team and that’s how it would turn out. Heber Springs kept the game close for a quarter by slowing the pace of play down and taking time off the clock and holding the high flying Yellowjacket offense to points to 15-points in the first quarter. The Jackets took control of the game in the second quarter outscoring the Panther and leading at half-time 32-15. The third quarter was much the same for Yellowjackets as they poured it on outscoring Heber in the quarter 20-6 and taking a 31-point lead into the final quarter and invoking the sportsmanship rule. Clinton Head Coach Judson Smith cleared the bench in the final quarter with every Jacket seeing playing time and the Yellowjackets taking a 55 42 win. Clinton was led in scoring by Emberton with 17 followed by Zane Widner with 9. The Jackets got 9 3-point baskets from 7 different players in the game.
The Yellowjackets are now 13-7 on the season and 6-1 in conference play. It was the 7th straight win for Clinton over Heber Springs dating back to 2015 equaling the win streak the Yellowjacket football team currently has over Heber Springs. The Jackets have now won 7 of their last 8 games and remain only one game behind Little Rock Christian in the conference race. Clinton has two huge games this week as they take on Little Rock Hall at home on Tuesday and then travel to Pulaski Robinson on Friday for a rematch with the third place Senators. The Jackets defeated Robinson 72-69 back on December 6th at Yellowjacket Arena.
