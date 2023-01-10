The Clinton Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets opened the post-Christmas portion of their schedule the way they ended the pre-Christmas schedule with a sweep of a conference opponent. It was the fourth straight conference sweep for the Jackets including wins over Pulaski Robinson, Bauxite, and Lonoke. On Friday night in West Little Rock Pulaski Academy, known for its high-flying offense on the football field, got a taste of Clinton’s high flying offense on the basketball court as the Yellowjackets boys and girls teams combined to defeat the Bruins by a total of 52 points.
The Lady Yellowjackets came out hot jumping to an early lead on the strength of three 3-point baskets against the defending 4A-5 Conference champions. The Lady Jackets got two 3-point field goals by Reese McDonald and the first of Abigail Parks’ four 3 pointers to jump out to the 9-0 lead. The Jackets never looked back leading at the end of the first quarter 21-4 and 36-11 at the half. Clinton took a 30-point lead early in the fourth quarter to invoke the sportsmanship rule and the running clock for the remainder of the game with the Lady Yellowjackets going on to win 58-28. The Jackets were led in scoring by Sydney Standridge with 16 followed by McDonald with 13 and Parks with 12. The Lady Jackets made 12-16 free throws.
The win improved Clinton’s overall record to 13-6 and 4-0 in conference play. Clinton and Heber Springs now sit alone at the top of the conference standings with both teams 4-0 in conference play. The two teams will meet for their first of two meetings this season on Friday at Heber Springs with sole possession of first place on the line.
In the boy’s game Clinton came out and continued their outstanding play as of late and jumped to an early lead 17-8. In the second quarter Pulaski Academy cut the Yellowjackets lead to eight points 28-20 with 1:10 left in the first half but the Jackets went on a 10-0 run to end the half and take an 18-point lead into the locker room 38-20. The two teams played even in the third quarter and Clinton hit their free throws in the fourth quarter to win going away 68-46. The Yellowjackets placed four players in double figures in the game with Brody Emberton leading the way with 18 followed by Zane Widner with 13, Karter Holland 12 and Russ Hensley with 11. The Jackets went 15-17 at the free throw line and had four dunks in the game.
The win by Clinton improves their record now to 12-6 a great turnaround after getting off to an 0-4 start to the season. The Yellow jackets are now 5-1 in conference play only one game behind Little Rock Christian for first place. The Jackets travel to Heber Springs on Friday night looking to extend their conference winning streak to five games. It will be the second meeting of the season between the two old rivals. Clinton defeated the Panthers back in November 55-43 in the finals of the Joe Mallet Tournament at St. Joseph High School in Conway. Clinton is looking for its 7th straight victory against Heber Springs dating back to 2015. The Yellowjackets have not played at Heber Springs since 2018, a 74-51 win for the Jackets. The Clinton Heber Springs rivalry takes on a new twist this year as Yellowjacket head coach Judson Smith is a Heber Springs graduate and former Panther point guard.
