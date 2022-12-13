The Clinton Yellowjackets basketball teams have had some changes since last season, moving up in classification as well as joining a new conference but they continued their winning ways from last season by opening conference play with two wins at Yellowjacket Arena on Tuesday night over Pulaski Robinson.
Mathew Post’s Lady Yellowjackets jumped out to a 24-0 lead to open the game and never looked back in winning 56-21 and Judson Smith’s Yellowjackets played and won 72-69 in one of the best boy’s games played at the Arena in years.
Clinton made quick work of the girl’s game opening the game on a 24-0 run. The Lady Yellowjackets led 24-2 at the end of the first quarter and 34-7 at halftime. It was much the same in the second half as all the Lady Jackets got in the game. The 30-point mercy rule was invoked in the fourth quarter with the final score Clinton 56 Pulaski Robinson 21. Nine different players scored for Clinton with Kinley Keith leading the way with 11 followed by Kayden Brown with 10.
The boys game featured a number of talented players and a lot of offense. Clinton led 21-20 after a high scoring first quarter. Led by sophomore Karter Hollands 17-point first half the Yellowjackets led 35-32 at the half. Robinson held Holland scoreless in the third quarter and outscored the Jackets 21-15 to take the lead 53-50 going into the fourth quarter. Junior Zane Widner and Senior Brody Emberton picked up the scoring in the second half with Emberton scoring 16 and Widner 10 as Clinton took the lead back 56-55 with 6 minutes left in the game. The game was tied at 61 with 3:10 left, at 63 with 2:37 left, and at 65 with 1:12 left to go in the game. The biggest play of the game occurred with 25 seconds left and the game tied at 65 and Clinton with the basketball. Zane Widner drove down the right side of the lane toward the basket when Emberton’s defender left him and tried to stop Widner’s path to the basket Widner then passed to Emberton in the corner and his 3-point shot bounced on the rim twice before falling through giving the Yellowjackets a 68-65 lead. The Jackets defense forced a miss by Robinson on the other end and Holland hit four straight free throws to preserve an exciting 72-69 Clinton win. Emberton led all scorers with 31 followed by Holland with 25 and Widner with 13. The Jackets were 16-20 at the free throw line and made five 3-point baskets on the night.
The Lady Yellowjackets have now evened their record on the year to 5-5. The Jackets are 1-0 in conference play. Clinton will host Bauxite in a key lady’s conference game on Tuesday night at Yellowjacket Arena. The two teams are considered the preseason favorites to win the conference and come into the game undefeated in conference play. The Lady Yellowjackets will play their final conference game before the holiday break on Friday at Lonoke.
The Yellowjackets are now 5-6 on the season. The Jackets have now won 5 of their last 7 games after opening the season 0-4. The Jackets have big conference games coming up as they host Bauxite on Tuesday and travel to Lonoke on Friday.
On Friday night, the Clinton boy’s team lost a conference game at home to the preseason favorite Little Rock Christian. Little Rock Christian players Corliss Williamson Jr. and J. J. Andrews are the sons of two former Arkansas Razorback stars and NBA and NFL players, Corliss Williamson and Shawn Andrews.
The Lady Yellowjackets went 1-2 in the Great Eight Tournament held at Rogers High School. The tournament features some of the best teams in the surrounding region from all classifications. Clinton was the smallest school in the tournament which included perennial state power North Little Rock. The Lady Jackets will also play in two very competitive tournaments during the Christmas break. The Lady Jackets will play in a classic at Russellville before Christmas and will travel to Mt. Home after Christmas.
