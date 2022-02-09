On Monday night at home the Clinton Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets defeated Harding Academy to complete a sweep of the season series with the Wildcats. The Yellowjackets led for most of the game in a 61-43 win and the Lady Yellowjackets dominated the second half of their game winning 54-34 to extend their winning streak to six games. The Clinton has now beaten Harding three straight times dating back to last season while the Lady Yellowjackets have won four straight games from the Wildcats. The momentum from Monday nights wins was short lived as old man winter reared his head bringing ice and snow forcing the cancellation of games the rest of the week.
Clinton coming off a 63-57 win over Pangburn on Friday night may have played their best game so far this season against Harding. Harding hit its first two shots of the game 3-pointers to lead 6-3, but then it was all Yellowjackets. The Jackets went on a run outscoring the Wildcats 15-0 the rest of the first quarter to lead 18-6. Clinton continued to play well in the second quarter extending the lead at the half to 13, 37-24. Sophomore Zane Widner and Junior Brody Emberton led the way for the Yellowjackets scoring 11 and 9 respectively. The Jackets hit all 11 free throw attempts they took in the first half in building the lead. The second half was like the game played at Harding back on Jan. 21 as the Yellowjackets defense shut down the Wildcats offense holding them to only 19 second half points. In the first game Clinton held Harding to only 21 second half points. The Yellowjackets took a 21-point lead 52-31 into the forth quarter as they outscored the Wildcats 15-7 in the third quarter as Emberton had a big quarter from the field hitting two 3-point baskets. The Jackets cruised in the forth quarter winning 61-43. Emberton led all scorers with 21 points followed by Widner with 16 and Sophomore Dawson Burgess and Junior Russ Hensley with nine each. Clinton made five 3-point baskets with three coming from Emberton who has averaged 25 points a game in the two games against the Wildcats this season.
The Lady Yellowjackets got off to a slow start offensively after having their best shooting game of the season Friday against Pangburn when they scored 84 points. On Monday, the Lady Jackets were only able to muster 17 first half points against the Harding Academy zone defense that featured a double team on Clinton post player Kiley Lasiter. The Wildcats led at the half 22-17 as Junior Reese McDonald scored 11 of Clintons 17 points. The second half was a compete 180 as the Lady Yellowjackets dominated outscoring Harding 37 to 12. The Lady Jackets scored the first 15 points of the third quarter to take command of the game. Clinton would score 23 third quarter points while holding the Wildcats to only six points. McDonald continued her hot shooting night scoring 13 second half points while Juniors Kinley Keith and Lasiter combined for 12 second half points. McDonald would lead all scorers with 24 points followed by Junior Sydney Standridge with 8. The Lady Yellowjackets hit seven 3-point baskets in the game.
The Clinton senior boys are now 6-13 on the season and improved their conference record with the win over Harding to 5-8. The Yellowjackets have now won two straight games for the first time this season. The Lady Yellowjackets are now 21 and four on the season matching Ricky Coopers 2008-09 team that went 21-10. The win over Harding improved the Lady Jackets conference record to 11-2 and pulled Clinton into a second place tie with the Wildcats. The Lady Yellowjackets have now won 17 of their last 19 games. Clinton has three conference games left in the regular season. On Monday they travel to Riverview followed by a road trip to Newport on Tuesday before returning home for senior night on Friday against Rosebud.
The Clinton junior teams have ended their regular seasons and are now preparing to play in the junior high district tournament. The tournament will be played at Cave City. The Junior Jacket boys play in the opening round on Monday night against Mt. View. The Junior Lady Jackets, who won the regular season conference championship and are the number one overall seed, will not play until Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.