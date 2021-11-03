CLINTON — Clinton City Council heard water department needs at an Oct. 26 meeting, including considerations in borrowing money for water and sewer department infrastructure rehabilitation and improvement. Coupled with this were additional expenses in meeting the requirements of new regulations.
The meeting was part of department budget meetings being made as the city prepares for its 2022 budget. Department heads have met with the mayor and council in a series of weekly meetings, the Oct 26 meeting for the water department, followed by the fire department budget.
Water department included a presentation on meeting its 10-year plan. The 10 year plan for the utility is integral to its operations planning. The current 10 year plan was put in place in 2017 and is set to expire in 2028. Earlier this year, the city paid off its bond targeting water and sewer improvements, which paid for a number of improvements to the system, such as revision of the Pole Yard pump station, and the implementation of additional filtration.
The Pole Yard had failed in 2010 leaving sections of the county without water until the pump was repaired. Now additional capacity is in place to provide water and moving the Pole Yard to standby status. The filtration put an end to what had become not-infrequent boil orders in the county, also in the early 2000s. A recent upgrade was also made to department water meters, bringing greater accuracy as well as the ability to read remotely.
The council heard from CWB Engineers representative Clint Bell, followed by Crews and Associates representative Bob Wright about the current environment for bonds. Clinton Water and Sewer Department manager Will Hinchey was at the center of the presentation, clarifying department needs going forward.
The issue can be broken down into three items.
First are the 17 specific items called out for in the master plan. Second is the possible complexities by meeting new environmental regulations, and finally the costs of borrowing for a bond or bonds to provide for the upgrades.
The plan has 17 specific items in the water and sewer system which should be addressed by 2028. Additional complexity takes place here as supply chain issues have created delays and driven construction costs up.
17 Items
Hinchey and Bell both explained to the council that the 17 items were not an especially large number for a municipal water system, but was instead roughly the average of items a typical water system of Clinton’s size was facing.
Both also expressed that the plan is subject to change.
The list was broken down into water system, sewer system and combined improvements, with water system being 10 items on the list.
Water system: Highlights
Water system updated include upgrades to the water treatment plant in the next two years, including upgrading “Clearwell,” the purified water staging area, at $250,000 each.
Burnt Ridge water system’s tank replacement is also planned for 2022, at $500,000.
Waterline replacement and rehab is ongoing throughout the plan. Hinchey said lines on Highway 95W and Razorback Road were a high priority.
Following years include maintenance and repairs to the million-gallon tank near the hospital in Clinton. The tank currently has a leak and will need, along with the leak being fixed, routine maintenance, planned for 2023 at $350,000.
Sewer system: Highlights
Significant expense is seen in the sewer system plan, with manhole rehabilitation planned for 2023 at $700,000, and ongoing rehab of sewer lines at $650,000 in 2023 and $500,000 per year through 2027.
“Manhole rehabilitation” is also at-topic here, budgeted at $700,000 in 2023.
From this 2023 is an especially expensive year per the Master Plan, at $4,300,000 for scheduled projects.
Water and sewer system combined
The plan also included a 2022 upgrade to the combined system, of system mapping, at $75,000 and upgrade to the computerized operations system, also at $75,000 in 2022.
Leak rate and infiltration
At the center of the issues of updating lines, repairing leaks and otherwise strengthening and repairing the system is the issue of “leak rate.”
Hinchey reports the system’s leak rate to the council each month, with the October report to city council at 25 percent. What this means is 25 percent of the water being moved by the water and sewer system is not being billed. The number has been as high as 50 percent in the past, reflecting, for example, a broken water line.
And if leak rate is water lost, then infiltration is the amount of water entering the system from other than the pumps which draw water from Greers Ferry Lake. This comes from, for example, leaking manholes or faulty sewer lines.
Environmental regulations
A possible additional expense may come from the need to meet recently-mandated requirements to remove Cadium from the water supply, and to repair a sewer line to the east of the city.
Cadium
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality has instructed the water department that it must reduce Cadium levels in its water. As Hinchey explained, Cadium at the levels being found is harmless to humans, but harmful to fish. ADEQ, which addresses environmental concerns, unlike the human issue of health department water mandates. Since Clinton draws its water from Greers Ferry Lake, and returns water to the lake after treatment and filtration, ADEQ wants the Cadium removed from the water.
Since the Cadium is at a very low level, the filtration to remove it is potentially expensive, Hinchey told the council. (Planting Kudzu is a natural means of Cadium filtration, but takes up to 100 years to be effective, Hinchey said, adding with a smile “Everybody would be so glad if I planted Kudzu all over Clinton.”)
And if the city refuses to meet the ADEQ mandate, the agency will “Send somebody who will [put a Cadium filtration system in place]. You don’t want that,” Hinchey said.
Hinchey has made several proposals to ADEQ short of installing an additional filtration system in order to address Cadium levels. The over-arching consideration here is the potential for unfiltered water leaching into the water system via infiltration and bringing Cadium with it.
The city had earlier faced a similar situation with Mercury levels which had lowered to acceptable levels “on their own,” as Mayor Richard McCormac put it, as less untreated water infiltrated into the system as system improvements were made.
ADEQ, which had not returned phone calls at press time, has not yet responded to Hinchey’s proposals for lowering Cadium levels.
Sewer line
East of Clinton is a sewer line becoming exposed as a dirt bank washes away, the result of a stream changing route over decades. The line must be rerouted.
Best case is to bore a path through a nearby mountain for the replacement line, an estimated $1.6 million expense. The second option would be to elevate the line around the same mountain, an estimated $1.3 million expense, with the added expense of pump replacement every 10 years.
McCormac said he was reaching out for funding options for this project, including possible federal grant money for at least a significant portion of the repairs.
Hinchey said he had arranged for and emergency response should the line break (which is not expected) including the use of a temporary pumping station. The department continues to “keep an eye” on the line exposure, currently for just a few feet of line, Hinchey said.
Bonding
Finally is the consideration of bonds, including bond amount, all based upon not just the city’s ability to pay bond debt, but the cost of that debt and if it will change in years to come. If bond prices are going up, it would be better to borrow for the entire projects scope now, but then the city would be in greater debt than if it borrows in two bonds, one now and one in five years. But if the cost of borrowing goes up, this could actually lead to a loss.
Until the decision was made to raise the water rates in 2019, the city was not able to properly serve its bonds. At the time, rates were not enough to cover operating expenses for the water department and service the bond. City council was told in 2019 that revenues needed to be at 20 percent above debt, that is 120 percent revenue, in order to meet its debt obligation.
The city had at one time been able to do that at a lower rate due to the ConAgra plant being such a large-scale customer. When that plant shut down, revenues dropped below the 120 percent mark.
Now the city is at an estimated 152.11 percent rate, that is 52.11 percent above break-even, making it a viable candidate for bond issue to finance the repairs and upgrades to the system, Wright said.
Wright’s presentation was essentially to give the council a framework for making bonding decisions.
Decisions included the percent rate for a bond, which is currently rising.
“Rates are starting to turn on us,” Wright said.
Coupled with this was if the council wanted to borrow money for the entire plan, budgeted at $12,775,000 through 2028, or, for example, two bonds for less money, the second later in the timeline so the city would have an initially lower bond payment while system upgrades were undertaken.
A final component for council and department planning here is the possible upward revision of costs reflecting recent changes in supply chain.
