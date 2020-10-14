The Clinton Yellowjacket Tennis team had a successful two days at the District Tournament. The tournament was hosted by the Jackets on their home courts at the Racquet Club of Fairfield Bay. Head Coach Tammy Johnson’s Yellowjackets qualified several players in Singles and doubles for the Class 3-A State Tournament.
In the district tournament in singles Webb defeated Treyce Wheeler of Mt. View 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinal round and Will Fowlkes 6-0, 6-3 in the semi-finals enroute to the finals. Webb was defeated in the finals by Savan Cashman of Haas Hall 6-3 in the 1st set and 7-5 in the 2nd set. Joseph Strawn also represented Clinton in boys’ singles losing to Sage Pascall of Haas Hall 7-6, 6-2 in a hard-fought opening round match.
In girls singles Clinton’s Laura Knoerr defeated Mountain Views Liza Lytle 6-2, 6-0 in the 1st round. In the semi-finals Knoerr defeated Charly Woods of Mountain View in an exciting match 7-6, 6-3 to reach the finals. In the finals Knoerr lost to Bergman’s Ruby Trammell 6-3, 6-4. The Yellowjackets Lorena Carrizales took Hass Hall’s Izzy McGill to the limit before losing in the 1st round of girls singles play 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Clinton dominated boys’ doubles action as both Yellowjacket doubles teams reached the finals. Burgess and Hastings seeded #1 defeated Hubbard and Woods of Mt. View 6-3, 6-0 and then defeated Williamson and Harmon of Haas Hall 6-2, 6-1 to reach the doubles finals. Clinton’s other boys’ doubles team of Alex Prosser and Trey Puckett won two close and exciting matches in the quarterfinals and semi-finals just to reach the finals. In the quarterfinals they defeated Hass Hall’s McGill and Henry 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 going the maximum three sets. In the semi-finals they were pushed to the brink again going three sets in winning over Bergman’s Fultz and Royce 6-2, 6-7, 6-3. In an all Clinton doubles finals Burgess and Hastings defeated Prosser and Puckett in two sets.
Clinton also had two girls doubles teams to compete in the district tournament. Calhoun and Lacy Bell McJunkins were eliminated in the opening round 6-2, 6-3 by the Bergman team of Holt and Willis. The Yellowjackets other doubles team of Sophia Cabana and Abby Tharp defeated Honeycutt and Wagoner of Bergman 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before losing a heart breaker in the semi-finals 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 to Holt and Willis.
In team competition Clinton won the boys district championship going 12-0 on the regular season. Ryan Webb in singles and Dawson Burgess and his partner Trammell Hastings in doubles went undefeated during the regular season. The Lady Yellowjackets finished the season in 3rd place.
Clinton will now move on to the 3-A State Tournament to held at the Burns Park Tennis Center in North Little Rock. The Yellowjackets boys’ team will be represented by Webb in singles and by both doubles’ teams. The Lady Jackets well be represented by Knoerr in singles play as well as Cabana and Tharp in doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.