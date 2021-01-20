Clinton High School was awarded the Class 3A State Basketball Tournament on Thursday by the Arkansas Activities Association. It will be only the second time that Clinton has hosted a state basketball tournament and the first time to host the classification in which the Yellowjackets play in. In 2007 Yellowjacket Arena played host to the Class A State Basketball Tournament but the event was actually awarded to and hosted by Shirley High School. Shirley High School did not have a facility on campus large enough to host the event but cooperation between the two schools allowed the event to be played at Yellowjacket Arena, that tournament brought some of the largest crowds ever to the arena. The current Yellowjacket boys coach Cole Gardner was a member of that 2007 Shirley team that reached the tournament semi-finals. A class 4A regional tournament has also been held at the arena.
The state tournament will feature 16 boys’ teams and 16 girls’ teams from all parts of the state of Arkansas. The tournament will run from March 2 thru March 6 with both day and night games. Four boys’ teams and four girls’ from each of four regional tournaments will qualify for the state tournament. The regional tournament for Conference 3A-2, which Clinton is a member, will be played February 24-27 at Manila High School. The Arkansas Activities Association also awarded state tournaments to Fayetteville (6A), Hot Springs (5A), Morrilton (4A), Melbourne (2A), and Greer’s Ferry Westside (1A).
Tournament information including how to pre purchase tickets and COVID-19 protocols will come at a later date. The state tournament will be a chance to showcase both the City of Clinton and Clinton High School. Basketball fans from around the state will be in town staying in the cities hotels and eating at the city’s restaurants. Opportunities for sponsorships and volunteers will be announced when tournament plans are finalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.