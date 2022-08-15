In what was thought to be a rebuilding year for the Clinton Track and Field program turned into another successful season for head coach Jessie Wilson’s Yellowjackets.
The Yellowjacket track program has been highly successful in recent years, winning nine state championships in various events with 12 different student-athletes making up those championships. The program also has had a champion in the prestigious State Heptathlon, a grueling five-event competition for female athletes that includes all classifications competing for a single championship. The 2022 Jacket track team produced another state champion as well as the team taking home District runner-up finishes in both boys and girls.
The highlight of the season may have been the crowing of another state champion for the black and gold. Sophomore Maddie Cabana won the Class 3A State Championship in the 2-mile run. Cabana also placed third in the state in the mile run as well as being apart of Clinton’s 4x800 Meter Relay team that finished fifth. The win in the Mile Run qualified Cabana for the State Meet of Champions. Cabana placing in three events at the state track meet capped off a great year which also included District Championships in the Mile and Two Mile and a top 5 finish at the 3A State Cross Country meet, which was held back in the Fall.
The Clinton Sr. Boys Track Team won the team championship at the Bomber Invitational Meet held in Mountain Home in the 1A-3A Division. Junior Brody Emberton took home high point honors at the meet. The Yellowjackets took runner-up honors at the district meet held at Bald Knob and qualifying several athletes for the 3A State Track Meet. In the state meet held at Lincoln High School Emberton placed fourth in the 110 Meter Hurdles; senior Josh Witt finished eighth in the Shot Put; and the Jackets 4X400 Meter Relay Team consisting of Emberton, Spencer Banister, Dawson Burgess and Nathan Witt took home third place.
The Lady Yellowjackets took home runner-up finishes at the Mountain Home Bomber Meet and at the District Meet. In the State Track Meet held at Lincoln Lady Jacket senior Sophia Cabana placed eighth in the Discus while freshman Maggie Gresham finished sixth in the Shot Put. The Clinton 4x800 Meter Relay Team consisting of Allyson Wallace, Allie Shaver, Gracee Linville and Maddie Cabana took home fifth place.
The Junior Jackets also had an outstanding season. The Junior Lady Yellowjackets took third place as a team at Heber Springs, runner-up at Mt. Home and won the team title at the Melbourne meet. Sariya Jackson, only a seventh grader, had a phenomenal year as she was the high point female athlete at every junior high meet this year. The Junior Boys took third place at the Mountain Home meet and took the team title at the Melbourne Bearkat meet.
A total of 11 Clinton athletes were named to the Class 3A All-State team. The Lady Yellowjackets placed six athletes on the team including Allie Shaver, Allyson Wallace, Gracee Linville, Maddie Cabana, Maggie Gresham and Sophia Cabana. The Yellowjackets boy all-staters included Brody Emberton, Dawson Burgess, Josh Witt, Nathan Witt and Spencer Bannister.
The 2023 season for the Clinton track team has a chance to be a very good one as well as a total of eight All-State athletes as well as several other returnees will be back to compete. The junior high teams should also be very strong as they will return numerous performers from this year’s squad. The long-time outstanding coaching staff including head coach Jessie Wilson and assistants Kelli Wilson and Jordan Benson return as well, and will be joined next season by Joe Hudson.
