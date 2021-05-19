The Clinton High School track team participated last week in the Class 3A State Track meet at Prescott. The Yellowjackets scored in six different events at the meet. Freshman Maddie Cabana was the highest overall finisher for Clinton finishing second in the girls 3,200 meter (2 miles) run.
In boys competition Blaine Emberton finished third in the boys high jump. Emberton tied the school record in the high jump earlier this season with a jump of 6’2” at the District Track Meet.
In girls competition along with Cabana to score was Kylie Lasiter. Lasiter finished in fourth place in the shot put. In the relays Clinton placed in three different events. The boys finished fourth in the 4x400 relay and fifth in the 4x800 relay. The Lady Yellowjackets placed sixth in the 4x800 relay.
On Saturday at Harding University, Emberton competed at the Meet of Champs which includes the best finishers in each event regardless of classification. Emberton finished sixth in the high jump becoming one of only a handful of Clinton athletes to place and score at the Meet of Champs over the years. This week four members of the Yellowjacket track team will travel to Fayetteville and the University of Arkansas to compete in the Arkansas State Decathlon and Heptathlon. Emberton along with Nick Epley will compete in the decathlon and Maddie Gifford and Erika Sykes of the Lady Yellowjackets will compete in the Heptathlon.
