It has been said that the only things you can count on are death and taxes, but you may have to add Jessie Wilson’s consistently successful Yellowjacket track teams competing in the state track meet to that list. It has been another successful track season for the Jackets in 2021 after the 2020 outdoor track season was wiped out by COVID-19. Clinton completed the regular season with a second place team finish in boys and a third place team finish in girls at the 2-3A District Track Meet held April 27 at Riverview High School in Searcy.
In the boy’s division Clinton won district championships in three events. Aldrich Infanti was the boys 400 meters champion in a time of 54.1 and Lathan Newland was the 800-meter champion in a time of 2:10.06. The Yellowjackets also won the 4X400 relay in a time of 3:41.8. The Jackets 400 relay team consisted of Spencer Banister, Nick Epley, Infanti, and Lathan Newland.
In the field events Clinton performed well in both the jumps and throwing events. Josh Witt finished in second place in both the discus and the shot put. Blaine Emberton had a solid performance in the jumping events. Emberton finished second in the high jump with a jump of 6’2” along with Yellowjacket freshman Zane Widner. Widner finished was fourth in the event based on total misses. Emberton and Widner’s jumps of 6’2” tied the school record. Emberton also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 19’ 11” and third in the triple jump with a 39-04 jump.
Clinton had a strong showing in the relays. The Yellowjackets won the 4X400 relay and were second in the 4X800 and finished third in the 4X200. In the hurdles Nathan Witt scored in both the 110 meter and 300-meter hurdles. Witt finished 3rd in the 110s and 4th in the 300s.
The Lady Yellowjackets had two winners in Tuesday’s district track meet. Freshman Maddie Cabana was impressive in easily winning the 3200 meters (slightly less than two miles). Cabana outpaced the field in a time of 13:13. Sophomore Kylie Lassiter dominated in winning the girls shotput. Lasater’s throw of 32’-08.05” was 4 feet farther than her nearest competitor.
In other notable performances for the Lady Yellowjackets Allyson Wallace placed third in the 800 meters and Sophia Cabana finished second in the discus. The Lady Jackets also scored in the relay events. Clinton placed third in the 4X400 and second in the 4X800 meter relays.
In earlier highlights to the track season Blaine Emberton automatically qualified for the state track meet in the long jump with his best jump of the regular season of 21’4” at the Harrison track meet. Clinton won the team title at the Mountain Home track meet held earlier in April.
Clinton will run in the 3A State Track Meet on May 4 at Prescott High School. Blaine Emberton will represent the Yellowjackets in the State Decathlon May 19 and 20. The Yellowjacket coaching staff consists of Jessie Wilson, Kelli Wilson, Jordan Benson, and John Ayers.
