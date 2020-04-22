A Clinton Police officer on patrol spotting a car led to FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officers traveling to Clinton Sunday night.
Per the report filed in the matter, the FBI contacted Van Buren County dispatch Sunday night to tell them that a runaway juvenile from Tennessee “had been pinging on her cell phone inside Van Buren County,” per the report.
The runaway had last been seen in a school parking lot in Tennessee the night before.
(Due to no arrests being made, and due to juveniles being involved, names and identifying information will not be included in this reporting.)
A picture of the car and the juvenile was sent to dispatch and distributed to police.
A short while later an officer spotted the car as appeared in the picture near the intersection of Highway 16 and 65 on the north side of Clinton. The officer pulled the car over, then spoke with the driver.
In the conversation with the driver he said a person was in the back seat, whose name was the same as the juvenile the FBI had notified dispatch regarding. The officer looked and the person was in the back seat with their hands over their face. For a moment that person moved their hands and the officer recognized the person from the photograph which had been distributed earlier.
The officer called to dispatch what he had discovered, and was told by dispatch the FBI had received another cell phone ping from where the officer and the car were now standing.
An investigator from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office arrived, as did a deputy.
They had the three, two juveniles and the adult driver, get out of the car and the car was inventoried, then impounded.
The two not named by the FBI were taken to the Van Buren County Detention Center, and the runaway juvenile was taken to the police station.
Officers from the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrived in Clinton later that night and interviewed each of the three. The two were released and the juvenile left with FBI agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.