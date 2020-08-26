On Thursday night at Jim Tumlison Field the Clinton Yellowjackets played their annual Arkansas Activities Association benefit game vs Pottsville. Proceeds from this game and all the other benefit games held around the state goes to fund catastrophic insurance for the AAA. The night featured both the junior high and the varsity Yellowjackets in action.
The Jr. Jackets opened the night with an impressive performance.
The Jr. Jackets outscored Pottsville 18-0 under the special format for the game. Each team ran 12 plays followed by a second set of 10 plays which was then followed by two regularly timed quarters. Zane Widener had a huge game for the Yellowjackets.
The freshman had scoring runs of 83 and 45 yards and scooped up a fumble and returned it 30 yards for another touchdown. Widener rushed for almost 200 yards while catching two passes for 13 yards. Braden Smith recovered a fumble and Braeden Eppes intercepted a pass for the Jr Jackets.
The Varsity Yellowjackets and Pottsville used the same format as the Jr. High game. The two teams failed to score during the 12 and 10 play first half segments. Clinton scored first in the timed two quarters. A 23-yard run by Jacob Hutto and a 12-yard run by Cody Davis set up a 7-yard touchdown run by Hutto. Aldrick Infante’s extra point put the Yellowjackets up 7-0.
The Jacket defense forced a Pottsville punt on the ensuing possession. Clinton scored quickly on a 45-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Harley Tobin to junior Nick Eppley. Pottsville came back on 55-yard touchdown run and a 40-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14. The Apaches connected on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 22-seconds left in the final quarter of play to make the score Pottsville 20 Clinton 14.
The 7th grade, junior, and senior high Yellowjackets open the regular season this week at Jim Tumlison Field.
On Thursday, the 7th grade and junior jackets will host Heber Springs in the annual junior Battle of the Little Red. On Friday night the Yellowjackets open the season against old conference foe Melbourne.
The Bearkatz are coming off their best season in school history when they reached the state quarterfinals in 2019.
The Jackets are 4-0 all-time vs the Bearkatz and have won four straight season opening games. Kickoff Friday night is 7 p.m. and can be heard live on KHPQ 92.1.
