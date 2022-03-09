While supply chain issues extend the time line, Clinton Water & Sewer will soon have its Poll Yard pump station on standby status.
The Poll Yard station bypass has been on the water department’s master plan for a number of years, but will soon – with the addition of a production delayed altitude valve – be completed. The need for a bypass became apparent after a 2010 failure of a pump at the station left Clinton Water customers without water for three days while a new pump was fabricated and transported – by airplane – to Clinton.
(Although not verified, suspicion at the time was increased load related to fracking, a fluid-pressure method of breaking shale to permit natural gas extraction, caused a pump to break and resultant failure.)
The pending altitude valve will sense water level in the nearby water tower and regulate flow in order to avoid over-filling. Clinton Water & Sewer Manager Will Hinchey said the valve has been on order for some time, but each time the due date for the valve arrives its delivery date is pushed back 30 days.
“It’s 30 days, then 30 days, and 30 days again,” Hinchey said.
The completed bypass will use a newer section of the water system to supply pressure. Should a failure in that new section of the system occur, the Poll Yard station will be able to resume pumping while repairs are made.
