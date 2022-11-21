The 2022 Clinton football season will go down as one of the best years in the program’s history. The program produced winning seasons from the Varsity team, to junior high, and all the way down to the 7th grade team, in fact the three Yellowjacket football teams combined to go 22-7 on the season. The varsity Yellowjackets went 7-3 on the season earning a 7th straight trip to the playoffs while the 7th grade Jackets had a very good 6-2 season, but the biggest achievement of the year may have been the 4-4A conference championship won by the Junior Jackets. The Junior Jackets went 8-1 on the season, winning 8 games in a row after an opening game loss, and winning most games in dominant fashion.
Clinton opened the season at home with a 40-36 non-conference loss to class 5A Beebe. The junior Jackets led for much of the game before falling behind late and the game ended with Clinton at the Beebe 2-yard line. The Jackets then ran off eight straight wins outscoring their opponents 260 to 104. The eight-game winning streak included a 38-6 win at Heber Springs as well as road wins at Mayflower, Bauxite, Central Arkansas Christian, and Lamar. The Jackets had wins at Jim Tumlison Field over Haskell Harmony Grove, Dover, and Pottsville.
The key games in winning the championship were the 38-34 win at Bauxite and the season ending win at Lamar 22-14. In the Bauxite game the Junior Jackets ran only one offensive play in the first 11 minutes of the game falling behind the Drillers. The Jackets never led in the game until a Rylan Jones touchdown in the final minute gave Clinton the lead and the win. In the final game of season Clinton faced an undefeated Lamar Warrior team on the road for the conference championship. Lamar scored on a kickoff return to open the game to take an 8-0 lead. The Yellowjackets came back on their opening possession taking the ball down the field in six plays with freshman Zach Hunt Gonzalez scoring on a 5-yard run and Jones’ 2-point conversion tied the game up 8-8. In the 2nd quarter the Jackets took the lead as freshman quarterback Brodie Dufrene threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Colton Warren and after Hunt added the 2-point conversion the Jackets went into halftime with a 16-8 lead. The game stayed that way until the 4:22 mark of the 4th quarter when Yellowjacket freshman Kaleb McCarver put the game away with a 37-yard touchdown run. Lamar would score a late touchdown, but it would not be enough as Clinton won the game and the conference championship 22-14.
It was one of the most prolific seasons both offensively and defensively ever for a Clinton Junior High School team. The Yellowjackets averaged 33 points per game rolling up 3102 yards of total offense behind an outstanding offensive line, while yielding only 16 points per game on defense. The Jackets rushed for 2187 yards while passing for 915 more. In the passing game Brodie Dufrene (66-99) and Colton Warren (5-6) combined to complete 71 of 105 passes for an amazing 68 percent completion rate. The Yellowjackets averaged 344 yards of offense per game behind an outstanding offensive line. Clinton combined to score 39 touchdowns on the season with 29 on the ground and another 10 touchdowns thru the air.
Rylan Jones led a potent Clinton running game that had five different running backs gain at least 100 yards on the season. Jones led all rushers with 665 yards on 62 carries an incredible 10.7 yards per carry. Zach Hunt Gonzalez was right behind Jones with 660 yards and 8.3 yards per run. Kaleb McCarver picked up 375 yards on the season averaging 9.6 yards per carry.
Quarterback Brodie Dufrene was 66 of 99 passing for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. Dufrene had a lot of targets to throw to as the Yellowjackets had four receivers go over the 100-yard mark in receiving. Colton Warren led all Jacket receivers with 17 catches for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns and he was followed closely by Rylan Jones who had 19 receptions for 208 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kaleb McCarver caught 17 passes for 192 yards and 2 touchdowns and 8th grade tight end Hester Hensley had 12 receptions for 183 yards 2 touchdowns.
It was another great job by the Clinton coaching staff. The staff has been in place for several years now bringing stability and consistency to the program. Chris Dufrene completed his 22nd season as head coach of the Yellowjacets while Joe Hudson, Jessie Wilson, and Jordan Benson combine for nearly 30 years of coaching experience. Wilson served as offensive coordinator for the junior high team while Benson served as the junior Jackets defensive coordinator.
