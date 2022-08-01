The Clinton Yellowjacket football team continued its summer workouts with a victory in the Yellowjacket 7-on-7 tournament recently held at Jim Tumlison Field in Clinton.
The Jackets went through the tournament undefeated going 7-0. The championship was the second time for Clinton to win the annual tournament since its beginning in 2018.
This year’s tournament consisted of six teams: Clinton, Melbourne, Mt. View, Paris, Salem and Quitman. The Yellowjackets also had a second team entered in the tournament, made up predominantly of freshmen, who played extremely well against senior high competition.
In 7-on-7 football each team consists of only receivers, running backs and quarterbacks who are referred to as the skill players. Each play must be a passing play and there is no tackling. A play ends when a player is touched, scores a touchdown, runs out of bounds, or an incomplete pass. The game is played on a 40-yard field and lasts 25 minutes.
The teams were placed into two pools of four teams each. Clinton and Melbourne won their respective pools. The Yellowjackets defeated Paris, Melbourne JV, Mt. View, and Salem in pool play. In bracket play in the afternoon the Jackets defeated Quitman in the quarterfinals and Paris in the semi-finals. In the Championship game Clinton defeated Melbourne 37-21. The game was tied 21-21 as each team scored the first three times they had the ball, but the Yellowjackets scored 16 straight points for the win and the championship.
The Clinton football program wants to thank Christina Maxwell and Tropical Fuzion for providing lunch for the team. The Yellowjackets opened fall practice Monday. A scrimmage game is scheduled for both the Sr. High and Jr. High at Riverview High School in Searcy on Aug. 18. The Jackets open the 2022 season on the road at Cave City on Aug. 26. Clinton is looking to extend its school record playoff streak to seven consecutive seasons.
