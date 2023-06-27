Skyler Davidson of Clinton recently graduated from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.
Davidson joined more than 900 additional undergraduate Fulbright College students who graduated in spring 2023 and whose academic achievement was celebrated during the commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12, in Bud Walton Arena.
“On behalf of our faculty, staff, and the entire U of A community, we offer Skyler a big congratulations,” said Kathryn Sloan, interim dean of Fulbright College. “We’re so incredibly proud of Skyler for reaching this incredible academic achievement.”
“To Skyler and the entire Class of 2023, I’ll add this: You’ve grown in the face of these obstacles, you’ve adapted, and your resiliency has brought you to this moment. You’ve worked so hard for so long, and now you’ve reached the graduation milestone you’ve been striving for,” Sloan said. “Congratulations.”
Collectively, Fulbright College awarded nearly 1,200 bachelor’s degrees to students this spring in areas of study that span across four academic disciplines in the college: fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.
“I hope that Skyler, all of our new alumni, and all who supported them on this journey to commencement will take a moment to reflect on just how momentous this is, on all it took to get to this point, and all the incredible potential the future now holds,” Sloan said.
The Fulbright College commencement website includes a complete list of our Spring 2023 graduates and information about our college’s featured student speaker.
Videos of the live-streamed 2023 spring commencement ceremonies are also available on the U of A’s YouTube channel. Printed program books were handed out to graduates and are available online.
Clinton’s Gee makes SAU Tech Chancellor’s List for spring 2023
Southern Arkansas University Tech’s Chancellor’s List for Spring 2023 is announced with Alyssa Gee from Clinton making the list.
SAU Tech recognizes students for superior academic achievement in the following ways: Chancellor’s List – Students registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester who receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.
SAU Tech is a two-year public college part of the Southern Arkansas University System. The College began in 1968 and has an average enrollment of over 1,800 students.
