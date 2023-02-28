Skyler Davidson of Clinton was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.
Davidson joins nearly 2,500 additional Fulbright College students on the fall 2022 Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must achieve at least a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while completing at least 12 credit hours.
“Skyler represents the very best of Fulbright College,” Kathryn Sloan, interim dean, said. “In being named to the Dean’s List, Skyler demonstrates excellence in academics and a commitment to our mission of peace through education. It’s an honor to recognize Skyler for this spectacular achievement and for making Fulbright College and the University of Arkansas so incredibly proud.”
“I’d be remiss not to also recognize and thank the family, friends and Fulbright College faculty and staff who have supported Skyler,” Sloan added. “We’re immensely grateful for their continued influence and support.”
Davidson is one of more than 8,000 students who study and research in Fulbright College, which has degrees across the fine arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences. Learn more about the U of A’s Fulbright College at fulbright.uark.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.