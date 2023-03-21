Bryan Hernandez, of Clinton is part of a group of University of Arkansas-Little Rock (UALR) students who are stepping up as leaders and supporters for their fellow students in the School of Business by serving as student ambassadors.
The School of Business Student Ambassador Program is led by Robert Mitchell, director of the School of Business, and Shannon Gwinn, director of career services. The student ambassadors are nominated by faculty members and selected by the School of Business leadership team.
“The student ambassadors in the School of Business play a very important role within the business community,” Mitchell said. “Throughout the academic year, our ambassadors have access to network with business and community representatives through special events. This interaction benefits our stakeholders by giving them an opportunity to interact with our students and in some cases, employ them.”
The 2022-23 business student ambassadors include Sean Cooper, Kenya Daniels, Bryan Hernandez, Amber Keomany, Aniruddha Koppar, Nandita Monika, Guillermo Soto and Lamar Townsend.
“I really enjoy being a student business ambassador,” Kenya Daniels, a senior financial services major from McAlmont, said. “Being a student ambassador allows me to speak for the students because of the opportunity to further get to know and work with our faculty. It is extremely rewarding to be one.”
The ambassadors serve an integral role by representing the School of Business during important events, supporting their fellow business students, and engaging with the business industry to let them know about the academic, research, and industry partnership opportunities in the School of Business.
“Ambassadors are encouraged to assist with the alumni luncheon and golf tournament – a great opportunity for them to network with members of the business community,” Gwinn said. “They also attend School of Business Advisory Board meetings and are given opportunities to engage with those businesses as well. Special meetings for ambassadors only are held throughout the academic year to introduce them to different industries within their major.”
Bryan Hernandez, a junior marketing major from Clinton, said he enjoys serving as a student ambassador to showcase the powerful opportunities UA Little Rock provides for its students as well as show the tremendous potential to create economic growth in Little Rock by the people who study, work, and live here.
“The nomination from a faculty member alone to be an ambassador was a great honor for me,” Hernandez said. “It really helped affirm that my efforts to transition into college from the military was working. The more I learned about the program, the more I began to understand what a unique opportunity the program could be. I enjoy being able to network with peers here on campus as well as leaders in the local Little Rock business environment. To be able to be a representative for the university’s efforts to spur economic development in Little Rock is an immense privilege.”
