Adam Orr of Clinton, Arkansas, has graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the fall 2022 semester.
Orr graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology.
UA Little Rock awarded about 600 degrees for the fall 2022 semester. With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’s capital city.
