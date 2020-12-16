Coats for Kids drive success

Coats for Kids drive A success

Clinton Police Department reported an excellent turnout for its first annual winter Coats for Kids drive. “The 1st Annual Coats for Kids drive was in my opinion a resounding success. So far we have raised $300 in cash donations, 47 coats, and two boxes of toys. These items will be donated to the Clinton Schools Bright Futures Program,” Clinton Chief of Police Jay Murdock said. “I feel blessed and humbled to live in such a generous community and to work with officers that donated their time, energy and resources to help make this a success.”

The drive culminated with a Saturday event at the police station, shown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.