Coats for Kids drive A success

Clinton Police Department reported an excellent turnout for its first annual winter Coats for Kids drive. “The 1st Annual Coats for Kids drive was in my opinion a resounding success. So far we have raised $300 in cash donations, 47 coats, and two boxes of toys. These items will be donated to the Clinton Schools Bright Futures Program,” Clinton Chief of Police Jay Murdock said. “I feel blessed and humbled to live in such a generous community and to work with officers that donated their time, energy and resources to help make this a success.”

The drive culminated with a Saturday event at the police station, shown.