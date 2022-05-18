Cody Lee Bramlett, 44, of Clinton, Arkansas left this short life to journey to his Heavenly Home on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born May 7, 1977 in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Cody is preceded in death by his sister, Tammy Overton Freeman and father, Robert “Bogie” Bramlett.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Crystal Bramlett; children Shalyn Bramlett, Hailey Bramlett, step-son, Trent Pearson, granddaughter Charleigh Bramlett, mother Betsy Bramlett, brother-in-law Doug Freeman, extended family and many friends.
Cody loved his family, his church, his job and being outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family whether it was watching their children play sports, goofing around and wrestling, teaching their children how to do something, doing various outdoor activities or just spending the day relaxing together.
Cody was overjoyed with being a new Papa and had many plans about the adventures they would have as she grows.
In his younger years, Cody found joy in bull riding and playing sports. He had worked in logging, construction and flooring for many years before finding the job he said made him happy to go to work. Cody loved working on the ranch, taking care of the cows and horses. He wouldn’t shy away from learning how to do something and he didn’t mind getting dirty. He would always go home and excitedly tell his family everything he had done that day. Cody always ran into someone he knew or made a new friend no matter where he went. He will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.
Pallbearers are Wilbur Bramlett, Garrett Horton, Craig Breedlove, Chris Henderson, Jeremy Weaver, and Art Neighbors.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jared Standridge, Wes Newland, Will Newland, Kevin Horton, Bobby Joe Bramlett, and Duane Altom.
Visitation will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, May 12, 2022 with funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Interment will follow at Plant Cemetery in Dennard.
