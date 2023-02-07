The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 (nonprofit veterans organization) will have its monthly meeting on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at the VFW in Tumbling Shoals.
For more information, contact Bill “Rhino” Morton at 501-230-9385.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 12:36 am
