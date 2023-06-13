I heard one of the very best sermons this last week at church that spoke about conflicts and resolutions. In Nehemiah 5 1:19, the Bible teaches us that we must resolve conflicts within not only the church but in our lives. It encourages us to set an example for others and to look for what is right and what is good. We need to be putting others before ourselves. We need to be more concerned about what God thinks of us than what our brothers and sisters think. We can and we should come together in Christ always. If you have a problem with someone then deal with it. Deal with it directly and head-on. Don’t beat around the bush, and don’t spread falsehoods against your brothers and sisters but go straight to the source and get things hashed out. You can deal with disagreements and misunderstandings with love, respect, and kindness. There is nothing wrong or weak in agreeing to disagree and moving on.
Our world, our nation, our state, and our individual communities can learn from this lesson and we will reap the benefits tenfold when we approach conflicts in this way. “Some people will defend and justify their bad behavior toward you by making up things they don’t even believe – love them anyway.” Teresa Stewart.
Conflicts happen all the time, and in all areas of our lives but how we respond to them separates us from those seeking to destroy and those seeking to repair and grow. There have always been and always will be those who bring in destructive heresies and or evil behavior. We choose which course of action we will take. “Peace is not absence of conflict, it is the ability to handle conflict by peaceful means.” Ronald Reagan.
Your kindness challenge for the week is to come together with those you have ill will towards or conflicts. Ask yourself, “Am I the problem? Or am I the solution?” Can I forgive and right the wrongs? There is no time like the present to make this happen. You’ve got a problem, deal with it and start the healing today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.