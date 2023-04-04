At 2 p.m. April 2, on a beautiful, sunny day, the city of Fairfield Bay held a dedication and blue-ribbon-cutting ceremony honoring police Sgt. Kevin Guy Trammel by dedicating Lost Creek Parkway as a Memorial Drive in his memory.
Sgt. Trammel began working with the Fairfield Bay Police Department on Sept. 11, 2020, and died on June 30, 2022. The dedication was held through the efforts of Indian Rock Constable Mitch Mitchell in coordination with Mayor Jackie Sikes and the Fairfield Bay City Council.
As described by Constable Mitchell, the spot along Lost Creek Parkway used for the dedication was one of Sgt. Trammel’s favorite places to pull over during his patrols. There was a great showing by the Punishers Motorcycle Club as they honored their former member, Sgt. Trammel.
Sgt. Trammel’s Harley Davidson was on display during the ceremony as a reminder of his presence. Former Constable Ingram Phillips provided the invocation and benediction for the service.
Many members of Sgt. Trammel’s family were on hand to participate in the ceremony. Local musician Sean Sikes provided a beautiful musical tribute to Sgt. Trammel. Thank you to all participants and the city of Fairfield Bay for honoring Sgt. Trammel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.