Area resident and Justice of the Peace District 5 Gary Gene Linn passed away April 12.
Linn, originally from Bauxite, served on the Van Buren County Quorum Court. Other roles in the community included his being on the Board of Directors for Boston Mountain Rural Health Centers and serving on the Board for the Literacy Council for Searcy County.
He is recalled as a soft-spoken and active member of the court. His memory was honored at the most recent Quorum Court meeting.
Linn was 70 years old at the time of his passing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.