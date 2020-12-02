CLINTON — Now that he has moved into the chief’s office with his recent appointment, City of Clinton Police Chief Jay Murdock has immediate plans on what to prioritize for the department.
While the immediate need is to find and hire officers to fill the two vacancies in the department, from there is what the department reflects to the community. Along with that, specific enforcement goals are planned.
First is the direction of the department, which Murdock said is reflected in the currently underway process of hiring two officers. The goal here being, he said, to hire the right kind of talent which will “stick around” and continue to serve the community.
“Serve” being a loaded term here.
“I’m a big fan of community policing,” Murdock said.
He explained this meant police as part of the community fabric, where officer are not just seen when there’s an emergency, but as an active presence visible at, for example, community events. The recently-announced department coat drive (see related story) was an example of this, not just of police and the community interacting, but in serving the community.
The idea for the coat drive came from a department officer, Murdock said, and he “gave the officer space” to make the most of the idea and put it into action, in turn allowing the officer to use their talent, as well as provide a service to the community.
“We’re invested in this community,” Murdock said.
Training will also be a point stressed in the department. The current mandate in the state is 24 hours of training per officer per year in specific areas. His hope was to move department training into the 40 hours of training every year for each officer, including focus on specific enforcement areas.
Three specific areas are being targeted for enforcement.
The first is traffic on Highway 65 through Clinton, which as locals know can get to moving quite a bit faster than the 45 mph speed limit. (During the course of this interview a Clinton officer ticketed a driver for doing 62 mph along the 45 mph stretch.) He had already gotten complaints about traffic on the road, he said.
Patrols will be undertaken to increase “visibility and presence,” Murdock said.
The plan being with it being more likely to see a patrol car on the highway, people would slow down, he said.
A second enforcement area would be drug enforcement.
To date officers, including the departments K9 officer, have been putting a “dent” in drug traffic, but even that was interrupted as pandemic pressures, including jail access for relatively minor offenders, got in the way of enforcement.
Murdock said he plans to leverage partnerships with other area law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s department, the judicial district Drug Task Force and the state police in developing a team approach.
Partnerships like these are a “force multiplier” Murdock said.
A component of the drug was is the suspected amount of drugs being transported on Highway 65. With the previously-mentioned increase in traffic enforcement, its predicted additional drug arrests will take place.
Finally was an emphasis on domestic violence enforcement.
Murdock explained that in the current environment of COVID-19 keeping people at home more often and longer, opportunities for domestic violence increase. On top of that going into the holiday season also points to an expected up-tick in domestic violence cases as offenders act out against holiday pressure.
Drugs, of course, can also be a factor in domestic incidents.
Meeting these enforcement goals would be officer training toward a holistic approach, just as traffic stops lead to drug arrests, and drug arrests can lead to domestic violence intervention, an officer engaged in a “whole body” approach to community policing is equipped to do the job, Murdock said.
