The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and volunteers conducted a grid search from 8 a.m. until after dark Saturday to help locate a 38-year-old woman who has been missing since last August.
Chelsea Woods was last seen in Clinton on Aug. 28, 2022. Her purse, drivers license and other personal items were found strewn on nearby property. She is 38 years old with brown hair, brown eyes. She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.
VBC Sheriff Eric Koonce said a task force consisting of his office as well as Arkansas State Police did a “low altitude reconnaissance flyover to establish and map out our grid search area” with the use of helicopters and made “note of any points interest.”
“This was a very productive effort and will help in our upcoming volunteer search,” he said on the day of the flyover.
On Saturday, around 125-150 people including first responders and community volunteers met at Botkinburg 4 Square Church to check in with Incident Command and begin the grid search.
Volunteers – who had to be 18 and older – filled out questionnaires, signed liability waivers and were urged to wear “appropriate clothing for this search.”
“The area of interest is a thick wooded area with all sorts of rough terrain,” the sheriff said. “Again we want to stress that this area that will be searched is probably for the more experienced hiker.”
The Morgan Nick Foundation partnered with the family to coordinate the search. Family members joined the sheriff in thanking the community for the overwhelming response.
“If you seen her or have any information in reference to her whereabouts, please call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 501-745-2112,” Koonce said.
Anyone with questions may contact Lt. Meinke by emailing mmeinke@vbcso.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.