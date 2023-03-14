On Wednesday, March 8, the Fairfield Bay community held an inaugural gala to welcome Mayor Jackie Sikes’ new administration.
A large crowd of residents heard Master of Ceremonies Bill Thompson provide opening comments and an Insight to Change remarks. The invocation was provided by Rev. Gene Tanner of the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church.
The ladies of Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4513 Auxiliary Color Guard presented the colors. Representing the Color Guard, Marge Wright, presented a new American flag to Mayor Sikes. The Fairfield Bay Baptist Church Choir led by Music Director Randy Sikes sang the National Anthem.
The Westside Eagle Choir led by Mark Waters provided inspirational music for the new administration. Van Buren County Judge Dale James swore in Mayor Sikes. Mayor Sikes welcomed City Council members Bella Comas, Doyle Scroggins and Ruth Krotz to the stage.
Benny Baker of the Fairfield Bay Conference Center provided the keynote speech. Included in the celebration was the presentation of a Key to the City to Van Buren County Judge Dale James, and the Volunteer of the Year Award to Jim Lites of Fairfield Bay.
Also speaking on “Change in Action” was Col. Conrad Reynolds. After a stirring rendition of God Bless America by the Westside Eagle Choir, the benediction was provided by Rev. Gene Tanner.
A big thanks to all the Conference Center staff and volunteers to include wonderful treats by Conference Center Chef Ming Bodnar. The celebration provided an inspirational opening to A New Day In The Bay.
