The computerized machining program at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Searcy campus will be able to directly impact student education thanks to a $21,000 grant award from the Gene Haas Foundation.
Derrick Holobaugh, advanced instructor of computerized machining technology, said, “I’m pleased to announce we have received funds again from the Gene Haas Foundation. This year’s amount is $21,000.”
Holobaugh said the grant can be used to provide scholarships, textbooks, program supplies such as small tool kits, fees for competitions such as SkillsUSA and certifications from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS).
“These funds will open the door to higher education for students who might not otherwise afford to attend college,” said Holobaugh. “Out of this grant, $3,000 goes to the students who attended the SkillsUSA national contest. The Haas Foundation gave $1,000 to each student who competed in a machining-based contest at nationals this year.”
The computerized machining program is accredited by NIMS. Holobaugh said the institute offers more than 50 professional certifications that students can earn, increasing their marketability after graduation.
Students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in computerized machining, which encompasses skills in manual machining, computerized numerical control and programming, computer aided-design, computer aided-manufacturing, and 3D modeling. The program offers daytime classes as well as classes four nights a week to offer students flexibility. Holobaugh said classes in the Associate of Applied Science degree are transferable to multiple bachelor’s degree options at Arkansas State University.
The Gene Haas Foundation donates millions of dollars every year to manufacturing education. In 2020, the foundation provided more than $17 million in grants, bringing the total since inception to more than $100 million.
For more information about ASU-Beebe programs, call (501) 882-3600, or visit the website at www.asub.edu.
