On Sept. 9, 2022, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a sexual indecency with a child report. Over the course of the past several months, detectives with CCSO have investigated the complaint.
On Thursday, June 8, a warrant was issued for Ryan Armstrong, 32, of Concord. On Monday, June 12, detectives with the sheriff’s office arrested Armstrong and brought him to the Cleburne County Jail where he was booked in for the following charges: rape, a Class Y felony; second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony; distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, a Class C felony.
The bond listed on the warrant was $150,000. Shortly after Armstrong was brought to jail, he posted bond and was released.
Ryan was a volunteer temporary caregiver with The Call, which is a local foster organization. He was also a martial arts instructor in the Concord area. The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office is requesting that anyone with information about a possible victim to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-362-8143.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
