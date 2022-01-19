FAIRFIELD BAY — After negotiating with a development group in 2020 to assume control of the facility, the City of Fairfield Bay has resumed operation of the Conference Center effective Jan. 1.
The conference center, originally squired and refurbished by the city as a means to attract activity to the city, had been leased by DMC international as part of that organization’s construction of a hotel next door to the center in 2020 as part of the hotel agreement.
Fairfield Bay Mayor Linda Duncan said DMC had chosen not to renew its lease.
“We’re back in the conference center business,” Duncan said.
Duncan said as part of the city’s return to conference center operation, it had hired Benny Baker, originally hired by DNC, to market the center.
In a presentation to Fairfield Bay City Council, revenue for the center shows a loss of approximately $326,000 for 2020-2021 while the lease was held by DNC. For that period projected revenue was $800,000, while actual revenue was $629,226 against $446,288 in expenses, for a net operating revenue of $183,399.
The city plans to “give it a few months and see,” Duncan said, as it works to attract events to the center. In the slide presentation to the council, the impact of COVID-19 on booking events was acknowledged as a challenge.
The center calendar shows it does have events booked through May, both entertainment and conference events.
