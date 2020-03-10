CLINTON — Confusion, and some fear, has marked the recent passage of a zoning ordinance by Clinton City Council.
The ordinance, passed at a recent meeting, allows for citations, or in worst-case even condemnations, of properties which fall outside zoning requirements. The council had been in discussion about zoning requirements for at least the last year, with council members asking then zoning head Phillip Ellis about particular properties in the city at its regular meetings.
The council recently passed an ordinance which establishes stricter limits on what would constitute a zoning violation, and what could be done to address it. Worst-case this allows for condemnation of what is presumably abandoned property.
Nearby communities of Damascus and Fairfield Bay each passed ordinances in 2019 which tightened zoning requirements.
Confusion, and in some cases misinterpretation of the ordinance, led to various social media pontificators presuming that the ordinance would be used to punish undeserving property owners.
This, in turn, has led to frustration for Clinton Zoning head Tim Clark.
“All I’ve done is talk to people,” Clark said.
Clark explained that even if a property is in violation, for too much trash in the yard, tall grass, unlicensed cars sitting out, he has to give them at least 30 days to correct the problem.
But, Clark said, “You’ve got to draw a line in the sand somewhere.”
City of Clinton Mayor Richard McCormac said earlier that the ordinance’s passage was never meant to punish, but that like any city, Clinton needed to have a structure in place.
Clark made two points on the need for citations, should that arise. The first was that if someone is getting a citation they should, by then, be well aware that they were in line for a citation. He compared the process to a business operator having to fire someone.
“If they didn’t know they were in line to be fired, then the business owner didn’t do his job,” Clark said.
The second was that as part of his job, he was hoping he could avoid the citation problem by people, once he pointed out their violations, cleaning up their yard. A citation, after all, would lead to a court case, he said.
“Why would I want to spend all day in court?” Clark said.
Clark said at least one good point of all this was an area 20-person group that formed which was helping people clean up their yards. The result being the community was coming together and yards were being cleaned, he said.
He even pointed out some properties where he helped the homeowner get supplies needed for cleanup. (Adding that in at least one case trash bags were sitting where he dropped them off after a week.)
Clark was given a series of hypothetical where a homeowner was called away for an unexpectedly long time and the possible violations due to them being away.
“I’m not going to do anything without talking to you,” Clark repeated.
In at least one case, a homeowner expressed fear that a zoning inspector would come onto their property and look in their garage, then cite them for parts cars kept inside.
Clark said the ordinance would not even permit him to look inside garages or barns.
