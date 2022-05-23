According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s, including 58 thousand Arkansans. Based on the current trajectory of the disease if nothing is done that number could more than double to 12.7 million by 2050. My first introduction to Alzheimer’s disease was in the early 1990’s when my grandmother Hazel received a diagnosis. Following my grandfather’s passing, grandma moved in with us until her passing in the fall of ’96. During that time, not much was known about the disease, the symptoms, or the need for a support system for family caregivers. Consequently, my family navigated the challenges as caregivers on an island. In 2020, my father received a diagnosis of dementia. Alzheimer’s has a devastating impact not only on those who are living with the disease but also on their caregivers.
This week, I joined seven other advocates from Central Arkansas at the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM) Advocacy Forum, held annually in Washington D.C. On Tuesday, more than 700 advocates from across the country held over 500 meetings on Capitol Hill to raise awareness about the prevalence of the disease and to share their stories of how dementia has affected their families.
During the forum, Arkansas advocates had the opportunity to meet with Senator John Boozman. In his time in office, Senator Boozman has been an avid supporter of increases in Alzheimer’s research funding, expanding services for those with Younger On-Set Alzheimer’s, streamlining dementia care, and funding the Building Our Largest Dementia Infrastructure or the BOLD Act, among other policy initiatives to support families navigating the challenges of dementia. We specifically met with Senator Boozman to urge him to co-sponsor the NAPA reauthorization Act and the Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act to ensure the nation prioritizes addressing Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
The National Alzheimer’s Project Act (NAPA), unanimously approved by Congress in 2010 and signed into law in 2011, required the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to create a national strategic plan addressing the escalating Alzheimer’s crisis and to update it annually. Congress must continue to prioritize its response to Alzheimer’s and other dementia by reauthorizing NAPA, which is set to expire in 2035.
Alzheimer’s is one of the most expensive diseases to treat. In 2022, caring for people with Alzheimer’s will cost Medicare and Medicaid an estimated $206 billion. That means 1 in every 6 dollars of Medicare spending is spent on this disease. The costs of treating this disease will cost taxpayers an estimated $618 billion by 2050. Investing in research today will yield saving to state and federal budgets in the years to come. The Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act would ensure that Congress continues to hear how much funding is needed to fully pursue scientific opportunities to prevent and effectively treat Alzheimer’s.
I want to thank Senator Boozman for engaging in meaningful conversations with us during the course of our meeting. Boozman said, “Showing up and sharing your stories makes a difference. We [Congress] can look at graphs and charts all day but hearing how this disease affects you personally is what really stays with us. Your stories help us see the real impact on Arkansas families.”
We want to thank Senator Boozman and his staff for meeting with us to discuss this important issue. Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Senator Boozman to continue to support policies that address the national public-health crisis of Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.
To learn more about this disease and how you can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s, visit alzimpact.org
