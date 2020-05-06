Bob Connell, general manager and owner of KFFB 106.1 has just been appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas State Parks, Recreation, and Travel Commission. The appointment will last until Jan. 14, 2026. Connell and his wife Pamela purchased the radio station in 1998 and incorporated the business as Freedom Broadcasting, Inc. The couple has three grown children, Heather, Shaun, and Seth. During his tenure, Connell established KFFB as a regional source for timeless music, news, and weather serving a 13 county area. The station has won numerous awards for promoting events, fairs, and festivals around the whole state. “It is an honor to serve Arkansas on the state commission that supports tourism, one of our states’ largest industries, which is the lifeblood of our economy,” Connell said.