I learned to skydive when I was not long out of the service.
I had been out of the service long enough to get my airplane mechanic licenses and a friend of a friend had a jump plane, a single-engine Cessna, giving them some problems. I don’t recall what the problem was, but apparently I fixed it in exchange for which I took a skydiving lesson.
This would have been ’78, ’79 or so.
It wasn’t like it is now. You learned, making your first jumps, on a static line system like you see military airborne jumpers use. In time you’d pull a dummy ripcord, and if you could do that they’d throw you out without a static line and pull an actual ripcord. When you proved you couldn’t mess that up they give you longer and longer free fall times (they’d take you up higher and higher) so you could gain the proficiency that comes with more time in space.
Jump planes have a hard life: Start the engine, fill it up with as many people as it could hold, climb climb climb, get up about as high as was reasonably possible, open the door, they jump out, descend descend descend, land, rinse, repeat. If you had to pick a way to be as hard on an airplane as possible I just described it, and as such, I had the opportunity for additional lessons as the laboring airplane kept needing work. (The people who taught me are respected friends to this day.)
You start out, first free falls, just jump and pull a ripcord, a “hop and pop” as it’s called. Later you count to five and pull, a “five second delay.” Then, after you do that well enough to prove you can be trusted, you’re moved to 10 second delays.
You’re on your way into big-time skydiving when you get to the 10 second delay, that is jump, count to 10, pull (your ripcord). Because at 10 seconds you’ve fallen long enough to reach what’s called “terminal velocity,” that is about as fast as you can fall in that flat belly-to-earth position you see in pictures.
That’s also when it starts getting a little more tricky, when you have to do things past remembering to pull the ripcord as it gives the wind enough time to work on you.
See, when you’re in free fall, that belly-to-earth thing, there’s a trick to it. Because your arms and legs have to be blown back the same amount. Arms more than legs you fall kind of head down, legs more than arms the opposite. And one arm or leg sticking out more than another limb, the wind hitting an imperfectly aligned body, you turn. Doesn’t matter if you want to or not, you’re out of alignment so you turn.
And at 10 seconds and a little out of balance it becomes a turn. Ten seconds you just turn a little bit. At 20 seconds your turn begins to pick up speed. By then you’re getting comfortable enough in the environment and you pull one arm in or the other, maybe try kicking a leg, and maybe that helps and maybe it just sort of stops it for a second and you go right back to turning again.
Turning, it was so hard not to have uncontrolled turns while in free fall.
And by 30 seconds (by now the planes 7,500 feet off the ground when you get out) if you don’t do anything about that turn your novice body puts you in, that turn can get fast, real fast, blurry fast. Oh don’t worry, you stick an arm or leg out in an opposing direction to slow the spin, maybe even set yourself up to start turning in the opposite direction, and you kick-reach and get a turn going in the first direction and oh this is hard why is this so hard and then you’re at 3,500 feet and it’s time to pull the ripcord.
Take off, try it again. First few seconds, fine, next few seconds, kinda’ wanting to turn, 10 second, turning, 20, kick, reach, turn, not turn, turn, kick, turn, reach, 30 seconds, ripcord. The voice in your head tells you this isn’t as easy as it looks.
Next weekend, try again.
Then something clicks.
In freefall, picking up speed, the turn begins. The voice in your head, and you didn’t know it could be this loud, shouts “Relax!” You relax. Arms and legs get blown back a little more, more than they had before, more than you knew they could be blown back, and the turn stops. After a second or so (time compression is one of the reasons skydiving’s so fun) the turn starts again. “Relax!” Arms and legs blow back, you relax. Altitude, ripcord, you got it, free fall with no spin.
You go up again, make sure you got this. “Relax!” You’re on heading all the way down, no uncontrolled turn. You got this.
It turns out it’s easier than it looks. You don’t need to fight the wind, you don’t need to fight gravity. Just relax and you stay on heading.
I think about that a lot these days, to just relax. The wind’s just noise, and the ground’s where it’s always been. Just relax; just relax and you’ll stay on heading.
