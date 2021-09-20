A teacher at Conway High School was arrested by Conway Police Friday afternoon, Sept. 17 for "engaging children in sexually explicit conduct," according to the booking information.
Jesse Samuel Sublett, a 33-year-old construction teacher at Conway High School, was also charged with general harassment.
The Conway Public School District (CPSD) announced the arrest on a Facebook post Saturday to let parents and children know what had happened.
“Last night a CPSD employee was arrested by the Conway Police Department,” the district said in a statement. “The employee is currently suspended. CPSD is fully cooperating with law enforcement during this ongoing investigation. The safety of our students is always our highest priority.”
CPSD also says they cannot comment any further on this topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.